Southeastern Louisiana Lions (17-7) at No. 7 LSU Tigers (19-6)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 26 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 7 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball; No. 9 Baseball America

• SLU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive an LSU Baseball “Powerhouse” Mini-Bat

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

• LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana, 76-18, in a series that began in 1937, and the Tigers have won 30 of the last 32 meetings between the schools … Tuesday’s game marks the second meeting between LSU and SLU this season – the Tigers posted a 4-3 win over the Lions on March 6 in Hammond, La. as centerfielder Paxton Kling’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Tigers to victory … Kling’s double capped a three-run rally in the top of the ninth that erased a 3-1 Southeastern lead … LSU has a 49-4 mark against Southeastern Louisiana since 1990.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“It’s our job as coaches to improve the baseball play in each area of our team, so we’ll take care of that. When you go through tough times, the competitive character gets tested, and we’re going to need to elevate our grade on that test. I have great faith in our players in terms of the people that they are, and I believe they’ll be up to that challenge. We’re in a real tough stretch of games right now, and that gives us the opportunity to force growth. We need to grow, we’re getting tested, and we’re going to have to answer the bell.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU won two of its four games last week, and the Tigers this week are ranked No. 8 in the nation by D1 Baseball and No. 9 by Baseball America … the Tigers posted a midweek win over Louisiana Tech, then dropped two of three games last weekend versus Florida in an SEC series.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman defeated sixth-ranked Florida on Friday night, limiting the Gators to one run on one hit in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-high 13 strikeouts … he threw 104 pitches in the outing, recording 65 for strikes, and he allowed only two Florida players to advance beyond second base … Holman retired nine straight Florida batters to complete his outing, including four by strikeouts … Holman is 5-1 this season with a 0.78 ERA in 34.2 innings … he has recorded eight walks and 56 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .157 batting average.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring recorded both a win and a save last week … he earned a relief win over Louisiana Tech on March 19, limiting the Bulldogs to no runs on one hit in 1.2 innings with no walks and two strikeouts … Herring was credited with the save in the March 22 win over Florida, as he worked 3.0 innings and allowed no runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts … for the week, Herring was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save in 4.2 innings with no runs on four hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

• Graduate catcher/DH Hayden Travinski hit .417 (5-for-12) in four games last week with one double, two homers, three RBI and four runs … he also walked four times and posted a .563 on-base percentage.

• Sophomore outfielder Ethan Frey started two games in the Florida series at designated hitter, and he responded with a .429 (3-for-7) weekend at the plate with one RBI and one run scored.

• Sophomore first baseman Jared Jones homered three times in four games last week, driving in four runs and scoring five times.

• Saturday’s LSU-Florida game generated the second-largest paid attendance figure – 12,892 – in the history of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Saturday’s attendance was second only to the 13,068 that paid to see the LSU-Tennessee game on March 30, 2023 … Friday’s LSU-Florida paid attendance figure of 12,539 was the sixth-highest home attendance mark in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

ABOUT THE LIONS

• Southeastern Louisiana is 17-7 overall and opened Southland Conference play last weekend by winning two of three games over Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La. … the Lions had won eight games in a row prior to Sunday’s 11-8 loss to Northwestern State.

• The Lions are hitting .280 on the year with 45 doubles, four triples, 31 homers and 21 steals in 23 attempts … the SLU pitching staff has a 4.46 cumulative ERA with 182 strikeouts in 204.0 innings and a .234 opponent batting average.

• SLU infielder Shea Thomas is hitting .379 with eight doubles, five homers and 22 RBI … infielder TJ Salvaggio is batting .338 with seven doubles, two triples, three homers and 19 RBI, and outfielder Jude Hall is batting .296 with four doubles, four homers and 13 RBI.