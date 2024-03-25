at Nicholls

Although Nicholls has lost four of its last six games, it is coming off a 7-6 nine-inning walk-off victory over Southern Miss on Wednesday, March 20. NSU is averaging .271 at the dish, led by utility player Molly VandenBout, who is batting .345 behind 29 hits, 19 RBIs, and five home runs. Outfielder Reagan Heflin follows with a .303 batting average with 27 hits. 

The Colonels’ pitching staff has a 3.25 ERA with 125 strikeouts. Pitcher Audrey McNeill has a 2.53 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 80.1 innings and is 8-9 in the circle this season. Pitcher Molly Yoo is 5-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 71.0 innings. Yoo has three shutouts this season, and McNeill has two.