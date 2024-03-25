LSU Gold
Baseball

March 25 Baseball National Rankings, Report

March 25 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 19-6
SEC: 2-4

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
March 19 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH (W, 11-1 – 8 innings)
March 22 (Fri.) – FLORIDA (W, 6-1)
March 23 (Sat.) – FLORIDA (L, 4-6 – 11 innings)
March 24 (Sun.) – FLORIDA (L, 2-12 – 8 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
March 26 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 28 (Thu.) – at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
March 29 (Fri.) – at Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 30 (Sat.) – at Arkansas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won two of its four games last week, and the Tigers this week are ranked No. 8 in the nation by D1 Baseball and No. 9 by Baseball America … the Tigers posted a midweek win over Louisiana Tech, then dropped two of three games last weekend versus Florida in an SEC series.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman defeated sixth-ranked Florida on Friday night, limiting the Gators to one run on one hit in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-high 13 strikeouts … he threw 104 pitches in the outing, recording 65 for strikes, and he allowed only two Florida players to advance beyond second base … Holman retired nine straight Florida batters to complete his outing, including four by strikeouts … Holman is 5-1 this season with a 0.78 ERA in 34.2 innings … he has recorded eight walks and 56 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .157 batting average.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring recorded both a win and a save last week … he earned a relief win over Louisiana Tech on March 19, limiting the Bulldogs to no runs on one hit in 1.2 innings with no walks and two strikeouts … Herring was credited with the save in the March 22 win over Florida, as he worked 3.0 innings and allowed no runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts … for the week, Herring was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save in 4.2 innings with no runs on four hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

• Graduate catcher/DH Hayden Travinski hit .417 (5-for-12) in four games last week with one double, two homers, three RBI and four runs … he also walked four times and posted a .563 on-base percentage.

• Sophomore outfielder Ethan Frey started two games in the Florida series at designated hitter, and he responded with a .429 (3-for-7) weekend at the plate with one RBI and one run scored.

• Sophomore first baseman Jared Jones homered three times in four games last week, driving in four runs and scoring five times.

• Saturday’s LSU-Florida game generated the second-largest paid attendance figure – 12,892 – in the history of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Saturday’s attendance was second only to the 13,068 that paid to see the LSU-Tennessee game on March 30, 2023 … Friday’s LSU-Florida paid attendance figure of 12,539 was the sixth-highest home attendance mark in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 25.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Arkansas 1 1 1 1 1
Clemson 2 3 2 3 3
Oregon State 3 2 3 2 2
Florida 4 6 4 6 8
Texas A&M 5 4 5 4 4
Tennessee 6 5 6 5 5
Vanderbilt 7 7 8 9 9
Virginia 8 9 10 8 6
LSU 9 8 9 7 7
South Carolina 10 18 18 14 16
Duke 11 11 11 13 13
Florida State 12 17 12 17 15
Wake Forest 13 12 13 12 10
Dallas Baptist 14 10 7 10 12
Alabama 15 16 16 18 17
UC Irvine 16 20 20 19 19
Mississippi St. 17 21 NR 23 23
East Carolina 18 15 19 16 14
North Carolina 19 14 14 11 NR
Virginia Tech 20 13 17 15 18
Oklahoma 21 25 23 NR NR
Ole Miss 22 NR NR NR NR
Kentucky 23 24 15 21 20
Georgia 24 NR NR 24 22
NC State 25 22 NR 22 25
Coastal Carolina NR 19 22 20 21
Kansas State NR 23 25 NR 24
Auburn NR NR 21 NR NR
Campbell NR NR 24 NR NR
TCU NR NR NR 25 NR

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 4 3 2 2
Feb. 19 2 3 3 No Poll 2
Feb. 26 2 3 3 2 2
March 4 2 3 3 2 2
March 11 2 2 2 2 3
March 18 5 5 5 4 5
March 25 9 8 9 7 7
April 1
April 8
April 15
April 22
April 29
May 6
May 13
May 20
May 27
Final

