Gymnastics Selected As No. 2 Overall Seed, Earns Top Seed In Fayetteville Regional 

BATON ROUGE – The newly crowned SEC Champions and No. 2 nationally ranked LSU Gymnastics team notched the top seed in the Fayetteville Regional and is set to begin the NCAA postseason on Thursday, April 4 in Bud Walton Arena, announced today by the NCAA.

LSU was selected as the No. 2 overall seed as the team looks to secure their spot at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth Texas from April 18-20.

“Regardless of where we go, we have a job to do. The message for us stays the same. We’re taking it one step at a time,” said head coach Jay Clark. “Arkansas will do a good job hosting the event and we’ll see some familiar SEC faces. This regional format is tough for everyone, so we just have to be sure that we prepare well and that mentally we’re where we need to be.”

LSU (2), Kentucky (7), Arkansas (10) and Minnesota (15) are the four seeded teams featured in the Fayetteville Regional along with Arizona, Nebraska, Oregon State, Boise State and BYU.

Regional competition is set to begin with first round competitions on Wednesday, April 3, and continue through national selections on Monday, April 8. The Fayetteville Regional is one of four regional competition sites held nationally, hosted by No. 10 Arkansas.

No. 2 LSU will open competition on vault in the second session of the NCAA Second Round on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. CT against Minnesota, Oregon State and the winner of the first round competition between Boise State and BYU. The Broncos and the Cougars will compete in a play-in dual meet on Wednesday, April 3, to determine who will take the fourth spot in the Thursday’s evening session.

No. 10 Arkansas will compete in the afternoon session on Thursday against No. 7 Kentucky, Arizona and Nebraska at 1 p.m. CT. The top two teams from both sessions of second round competition will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 6. The top two finishers in Saturday’s regional final will receive an automatic berth to the national championships.

All sessions of regional competition will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

This year’s NCAA Regional berth for the Tigers marks their 41st overall appearance in the postseason and 39th straight berth for the program. LSU owns 31 NCAA Championships appearances and 14 NCAA Regional championships.

The top 36 teams based on the national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The Tigers own an NQS of 198.215 heading into the NCAA postseason, their highest in program history.

The complete 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available at ncaa.com.

2024 NCAA Regional Sites:

Fayetteville Regional (*host)

*Arkansas

Arizona

Boise State

Brigham Young

Kentucky

LSU

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oregon State



Ann Arbor Regional

Alabama

Ball State

Illinois

Kent State

*Michigan

NC State

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Penn State

Berkeley Regional

Arizona State

Auburn

*California

Denver

San Jose State

Southern Utah

Stanford

UCLA

Washington

Gainesville Regional

Clemson

*Florida

Georgia

Iowa State

Maryland

Michigan State

Missouri

Towson

Utah