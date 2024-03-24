Florida Posts Sunday Win Over LSU to Claim Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Florida clubbed six homers on Sunday as the Gators posted a 12-2 win over No. 4 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Florida improved to 14-9 overall, 4-2 in the SEC, while the Tigers dropped to 19-6 overall, 2-4 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We have a lot of work to do in order to improve our play, but I have tremendous faith in our players,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ll get back on the field on Tuesday and begin that process.”

Florida left-hander Jac Caglianone (3-0) earned the win for the Gators, working 7.0 innings and limiting LSU to one earned run on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (1-3) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when second baseman Josh Pearson doubled and scored when Florida leftfielder Tyler Shelnut misplayed designated hitter Ethan Frey’s single.

The Gators, however, responded with six runs in the top of the fifth when shortstop Colby Shelton hit a two-run homer, first baseman Luke Heyman lined a two-run double and second baseman Cade Kurland launched a two-run dinger.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth – his 10th homer of the season – to narrow the gap to 6-2.

Shelton’s second two-run homer of the game in the sixth expanded Florida’s lead to 8-2.

The Gators added four runs in the eighth on homers by rightfielder Ty Evans, by Caglianone and by Shelnut.