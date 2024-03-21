BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 2/3 LSU (24-2, 4-2 SEC) is set for another Top 25 matchup as it travels to No. 15/16 Missouri (23-6, 1-2 SEC) for a three-game series at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Each game of the series will be streamed on SEC Network + with Noah Reed and Madi Gerlach on the calls. The series opener will be at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 22, game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 23, and the series’ final game is for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 24.

Jeff Palermo will have the call on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge Area and on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU is coming off a 1-2 series loss against Ole Miss, ending its undefeated streak at 24 games. The Bayou Bengals rank No. 2 in the SEC with a .342 batting average with 231 hits, has a 2.31 ERA with 172 strikeouts, and a .977 fielding percentage and 14 double plays, the second most in the SEC.

Infielder Karli Petty ranks No. 2 in the SEC with a .452 batting average and No. 8 in the league with a .525 on-base percentage. She has 14 hits and 14 RBIs in 15 games.

Outfielder Ali Newland has a team-high 30 hits, a .380 batting average, and a team-best 11 multi-hit games this season. Infielder Raeleen Gutierrez follows with a .356 batting average on 26 hits and a team-best 11 extra-base hits.

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.347) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 31 RBIs, and outfielder Ciara Briggs (.337) leads the team with 25 runs scored and has the second-most hits on the team at 29.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (9-1) paces the staff with 76 strikeouts No. 9 in SEC) in 72.2 innings pitched and has thrown eight complete games in 15 appearances with a shutout and three saves. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin (7-1) has fanned 41 batters in 43.2 innings and has two complete-game shutouts and a save this season. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch is 4-0 in 37.0 frames and has 37 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a staff-low .144 average, which ranks No. 4 in the SEC.



LSU leads the all-time series against Missouri 17-10 and has won six of the last 10 games between the two clubs.