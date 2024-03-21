at No. 15 Missouri
Missouri was swept by No. 7 Tennessee last weekend in Knoxville, Tenn., but outlasted Kansas, 3-2, Wednesday night, despite two Jayhawk runs coming in the seventh stanza. Mizzou has a .288 batting average on 212 hits and a 2.25 ERA with 163 strikeouts.
Outfielder Alex Honnold leads the team with a .404 batting average, 36 hits (No. 5 in SEC), 60 total bases, and a .674 slugging percentage. Shortstop Jenna Laird follows with a .372 average at the plate and has scored a team-high 31 runs, ranking No. 6 in the SEC.
Pitcher Laurin Krings leads the team in the circle with 64 strikeouts in 71.1 innings and is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA. Pitcher Cierra Harrison has a record of 9-1 with a 1.65 ERA. Harrison has 52 strikeouts in 63.2 innings, three shutouts, one save and holds opposing batters to a .161 average.
LSU won last season’s series against Missouri 2-1 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. LSU and Missouri last played in Columbia, Mo., in 2021, and the Fighting Tigers have won four of the last six games played at Mizzou.