BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced the scheduling format for the 2025 football season on Wednesday.

Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, in 2025 teams will play eight league games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

SEC schools will play the same league opponents in 2025 that they are scheduled to face in 2024. LSU will host Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in 2025 and will travel to face Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

LSU’s non-conference games in 2025 has the Tigers traveling to face Clemson on August 30 followed by home games against Louisiana Tech on September 6 and Western Kentucky on November 22.

“Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later time.

The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors.

The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.