Morrow and Reese Named AP All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese was named to the AP Second Team Team All-America and Aneesah Morrow earned All-America honorable mention on Wednesday.

Reese and Morrow have been dominant for the Tigers this year with 23 and 20 double-doubles, respectively, this season, the third most in the nation. Reese currently has 12 straight double-doubles, her third time at LSU with a double-double streak of at least 10 games and has scored in double figures in all 65 of her games at LSU.

Reese is the first player since Wendy Scholtens of Vanderbilt (1989 and 90) to lead the SEC in scoring and rebounding in consecutive seasons, averaging 19.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season. She ranks second in the nation in rebounding and leads the country with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game. Reese has recorded at total of seven 20/20 games in two seasons at LSU, including at 25 point, 20 rebound game against Auburn this season. Six of those games have been with at least 25 points and 20 rebounds.

At the SEC Tournament, Reese was dominant despite playing on a bum right ankle. After rolling her ankle in the fourth quarter of LSU’s game against Auburn on Friday, Reese was a game time decision for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. She ended up playing and scoring 21 points while grabbing 17 rebounds. In the SEC Tournament Championship, she had 15 points and 13 rebounds. In three games at the SEC Tournament, Reese averaged 19.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Morrow is in her first year at LSU and has been a dominant force for the Tigers. Coming to the SEC, Morrow has continued to shine as one of the nation’s top players, averaging 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She also leads LSU with 87 steals (6th most in a LSU season) and 41 blocks. Morrow, an undersized post, has been a key scorer at all three levels for the Tigers. Her quick release on turnaround jumpers allows her to get her shots off against bigger defenders and she ranks No. 10 in the SEC shooting at 46.2-percent.