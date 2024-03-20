Lyston & Rose Named to Bowerman Post-NCAA Indoor Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Post-Indoor Watch List on Wednesday, this is the third update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the fourth list in-a-row the Tigers are the lone team with multiple members on the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field.

This week marks the third week in-a-row Brianna Lyston has made the list after a dominating indoor season.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native stormed out to a nation-leading time of 7.07 seconds earlier in the season, tying American-record holder Aleia Hobbs’ LSU record set back in 2018. A few days later the sprinter was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

Lyston is fresh off of winning both the NCAA and SEC 60-meter titles to close out the 2024 indoor season. At the NCAA Championships Lyston became the No. 2 runner in collegiate history for the 60 meter with her LSU record time of 7.03 seconds, just behind last year’s Bowerman winner Julien Alfred’s 6.94 from 2023.

Michaela Rose is the only 2023 Bowerman Semifinalist listed on this week’s edition of the watch list.

The middle-distance queen was able to record another astonishing time on her way to silver in the 800-meter final at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The Suffolk, Virginia, native recorded 1:59.81 to earn her third NCAA medal since last indoor season. The medal-worthy finish marks the third time she’s posted a top-five time in collegiate history for the indoor 800m.

She also earned her third 800-meter SEC title since last year’s indoor season in 2024. At last year’s meet the Suffolk, Va., native clocked a time of 2:01.09, seeing her time cut down to 1:59.25 at this year’s meet. Her personal-best time rewrites her indoor record and previous No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:59.49 that she ran in her lone 800m race entering that weekend.

The Bowerman Watch List member has now ran three of the seven-lone times in indoor history under two-minutes for the women’s 800m this year. She also holds the 600-yard collegiate record from the Corky Classic earlier in the year.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

