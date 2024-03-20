LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Moves To No. 1 In National College Golf Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad has moved into the No. 1 ranking in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd national women’s college golf rankings which updated on Wednesday.

Lindblad, who will be part of the Tigers lineup this weekend in the final regular season event at the Clemson Invitational, has made steady progress up the rankings from No. 6 in mid-February to No. 3 for three weeks, to No. 2 last week and to the top spot this week.

The main points of the new rankings system that started in November are that stroke differential matters, there is a modest premium for better finishes, that there are positive ranking points for all finish positions and that there is no advantage or disadvantage for playing in weak or strong events.

Lindblad, who has been No. 1 on the women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings for now 42 weeks, has had a strong final season of play, with two wins and four top three finishes in six events. She has 13 career wins, part of a host of school records that the native of Sweden holds and her 13 titles is tied for the most by an SEC women’s collegiate golfer with Stacy Lewis of Arkansas (2005-08).

The world rankings take in place over the past 104 weeks as it also updates each Wednesday.

Lindblad is averaging 68.89 this season and for 135 career rounds is averaging 70.31.

It is an all-SEC top four in the present college rankings with Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas second, Maisie Filler of Florida third and world No. 2 amateur Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State in fourth.

As a team, LSU remains in fifth entering this week’s tournament behind Stanford, UCLA, Wake Forest and South Carolina.