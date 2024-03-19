Tigers Defeat Louisiana Tech, 11-1, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fourth-ranked LSU smashed four homers Tuesday night and seven pitchers combined to allow just five hits, as the Tigers defeated Louisiana Tech, 11-1, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the NCAA 10-run rule. LSU improved to 18-4 on the year, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 16-6.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to Florida in Game 1 of an SEC in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Third baseman Tommy White, first baseman Jared Jones and designated hitter Hayden Travinski each homered and produced two RBI Tuesday night to pace the LSU offense.

“We feel like we’ve got some things ironed out,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re going to be much better as we move forward, and that’s a lot to get excited about.”

Left-hander Griffin Herring (2-0), the second of seven LSU pitchers, was credited with the win as he worked 1.2 scoreless innings and limited Louisiana Tech to one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

Herring teamed with starter Javen Coleman and relievers Aiden Moffett, Justin Loer, Fidel Ulloa, Cam Johnson and Micah Bucknam to hold the Bulldogs to one run on five hits, none for extra bases.

“I’m very pleased with the performance tonight,” Johnson said. “I think winning starts and ends on the mound, and I really like how all of the pitchers competed in the game.”

Louisiana Tech starting pitcher Caden Copeland (3-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs on five hits in 1.0 inning with one walk and one strikeout.

LSU struck for five runs in the first inning as Travinski and rightfielder Josh Pearson produced RBI singles, shortstop Michael Braswell III delivered a two-run single, and Pearson scored from third on a double steal.

The Bulldogs plated a run in the top of the second before LSU answered with two in the bottom of the frame, as Jones launched a two-run homer for his eighth dinger of the year.

The Tigers added a run in the third on an RBI groundout by leftfielder Mac Bingham, and Travinski’s solo blast – his fifth homer of the year – extended the lead to 9-1.

White unloaded his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning to increase the LSU advantage to 10-1, and he ended the game in the eighth with an RBI double that provided the final 10-run margin.