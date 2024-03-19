Gymnastics Finishes No. 1 in Attendance In 2024

BATON ROUGE – The No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team achieved an undefeated home season in 2024 (6-0) and finished with the highest average attendance in the nation for the second time in program history.

Tiger fans continue to show out every year as LSU has finished in the top four of average attendance nationally for seven consecutive years. The Tigers claimed the No. 1 spot in the country for the first time in 2022 to end Utah’s streak and once again took the top spot in 2024.

“Our fan base continues to show why this is the best place in the country to be a collegiate athlete,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We are so grateful to our fan base for their loyalty and for the enthusiasm in which they come out. The PMAC is truly a unique environment unlike anything else in college gymnastics.”

LSU finished the regular season with an average attendance of 12,590, marking the highest average in school history and the seventh-straight season with an average of 10,000 or better. A total of over 75,000 Tiger fans showed out to the PMAC across six home meets this year.

The Tigers home season was highlighted with three consecutive sold-out crowds, the most that LSU has seen in a single season. Fans filled the PMAC for the squad’s competitions against Auburn, Alabama and North Carolina as each of those crowds rank in the top-10 largest in program history.

LSU welcomed their largest crowd of the year in their final home meet against North Carolina last Friday as 13,283 fans showed out for a senior night victory. The crowd was the fourth largest in school history and achieved the program’s third consecutive sellout inside the PMAC this year.

The program continues to grow under head coach Jay Clark’s tenure. The LSU gymnastics team started the year in record fashion as the program set a new record of over 8,000 season tickets sold ahead of the 2024 season.

The Tigers surpassed last year’s record of 7,400 season tickets sold as the program continues to grow each year. “We continue to break records with our attendance and create an environment that’s second to none,” said Clark.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.