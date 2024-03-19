Aniyah Bigam Named SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Aniyah Bigam was named SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week for the first time after her stellar performances over the weekend at the outdoor-opening Hurricane Invitational.

Bigam had a huge weekend in Coral Gables, Fla., posting three top-five times in the nation for the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4×100-meter relay on Saturday.

The Dallas native posted a time of 23.20 seconds (+2.8 m/s) in the 200m to finish second overall and first among collegiate athletes. The time ranks her third in the SEC and seventh overall in the nation.

In the 100m, Bigam finished second among collegiate runners and third overall with her time of 11.40 seconds (+2.3 m/s). She ranks second in the nation and conference just behind fellow-Tiger Thelma Davies’ time of 11.22 seconds (-0.6 m/s).

To start the day, she helped the 4×100 team to a second-place finish behind the Tiger Olympians squad with a time of 44.07 seconds. The team ranks fourth in the nation and second in conference to start the brand-new season.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.