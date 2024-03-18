No. 2 LSU Falls, 9-2, in Series Finale to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 2 LSU dropped the series finale to Ole Miss, 9-2, on Monday night at Tiger Park.

LSU is now 24-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, while Ole Miss has improved to 20-8 and 3-3 in league play.

Ole Miss pitcher Makenna Kliethermes (10-2) tossed 3.2 innings in relief, threw three strikeouts, and allowed one hit and no walks. Utility pitcher Aynslie Furbush started the game and allowed six hits, two runs, two strikeouts, and a walk in 3.1 innings.

LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin (7-1) was charged with the loss. Chaffin struck out two batters and gave up five hits, three runs and a walk in 1.2 innings. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch fanned five batters and allowed four hits and five runs with two walks in 3.0 innings, and pitcher Sydney Berzon finished the game with two strikeouts, allowed four hits and a run in 2.1 innings.

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants, outfielder Ali Newland, and Lynch highlighted the Tigers’ offense, going 2-for-3 in the batter’s box. Pleasants hit her fifth home run of the season and has 42 career home runs, tying Georgia Clark (2019-2023) at No. 4 all-time.

“I think we did not bounce back from yesterday’s loss,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We held on to it a little too long. We realized we weren’t invincible and didn’t handle it well, and we have to get in a better headspace before Missouri next weekend.”

Ole Miss jumped out front 4-0 through three innings, highlighted by a solo shot from Furbush in the third.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with a dinger from Pleasants. LSU narrowed the margin to 4-2 after plating another run in the fourth courtesy of a wild pitch after Lynch knocked a double to put runners in scoring position.

The Rebels pulled away with five runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings for the eventual final score, 9-2. The fifth frame featured four runs on five hits, highlighted by infielder Paige Smith’s two-RBI single.

Up Next

LSU will have a quick turnaround with a three-game series against No. 11 Missouri March 22-24 at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

