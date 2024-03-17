LSU Drops Series Finale To Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Rightfielder Dakota Jordan drove in four runs Sunday to lead Mississippi State to a 15-5 win over No. 2 LSU at Dudy Noble Field. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the SEC 10-run rule.

Mississippi State improved to 15-6 overall, 2-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 17-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Louisiana Tech in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

“It’s my job to separate the results from the play,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “There are elements of it that we want to get batter at, and there are elements where we’re good and can build from.”

MSU pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje earned the win, as he worked five innings and allowed three runs on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

LSU starter Thatcher Hurd (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven run on seven hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs struck for three runs in the first inning as centerfielder Connor Hujsak lined a two-run double, and leftfielder Aaron Downs followed with an RBI double.

LSU tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when shortstop Michael Braswell III lined an RBI double, and catcher Hayden Travinski and rightfielder Brady Neal each drew a bases-loaded walk.

Mississippi State responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth as rightfielder Dakota Jordan unloaded a three-run homer, and first baseman Hunter Hines followed with a solo dinger.

LSU third baseman Tommy White blasted a two-run homer – his fifth dinger of the year – in the sixth to narrow the deficit to 7-5.

However, Mississippi State scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth as Jordan and Downs provided RBI singles, and third baseman Logan Kohler belted a two-run single to highlight the inning.

The Bulldogs added three runs in the eighth to reach the 10-run margin and end the game. Second baseman Amani Larry’s bases-loaded walk gave MSU the final 15-5 advantage.