Mississippi State Defeats LSU in SEC Opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. – First baseman Hunter Hines homered twice Friday night, and reliever Nolan Stevens recorded eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings to lead Mississippi State to a 10-4 win over second-ranked LSU at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State improved to 14-5 overall, 1-0 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 16-3 overall, 0-1 in conference play.

The teams meet in Game 2 of the series at 4 p.m. CT Saturday in a contest that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Stevens (2-0) limited the Tigers to one run on one hit in 5.2 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Luke Holman (4-1) was charged with the loss as he allowed five runs – two earned – on 10 hits in 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“We can take some things from this game that will make us a better team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ll address those when we get back to the hotel and get ready for Saturday. Credit to Mississippi State, they put together good at-bats and they played well tonight.”

The Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead against Holman in the second inning when designated hitter Amani Larry lined an RBI single.

LSU struck for three runs in the third against MSU starter Evan Siary as rightfielder Josh Peason launched a solo homer before leftfielder Mac Bingham singled and third baseman Tommy White followed with a two-run dinger.

Mississippi State narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the third when leftfielder Aaron Downs delivered a run-scoring single.

The Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead in the fifth as Hines launched a solo homer and catcher Johnny Long produced an RBI single to highlight the inning.

MSU added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by centerfielder Connor Hujsak, and the Bulldogs scored four runs in the eighth as Hines punctuated the inning with a three-run homer.

Pearson’s RBI groundout in the top of the ninth accounted for the final margin.