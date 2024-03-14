Volleyball Announces European Tour

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will embark on an 11-day European Tour from May 25 to June 5, 2024, during which they will visit four different countries.

The Tigers will travel to Istanbul, Turkey; Prague, Czech Republic; Maribor, Slovenia; and Venice, Italy, spending multiple days in each country.

In addition to fun activities such as boat tours, chair lifting mountains, and sightseeing, LSU will play in four-to-six matches during its European Tour.

The entire 2024 roster will be on the European Tour. The roster comprises nine returners and nine newcomers, including three transfers and six true freshmen.

Fans can directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing today to the Volleyball Excellence Fund!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.