Volleyball Announces European Tour

Volleyball

The Tigers will travel to Istanbul, Turkey; Prague, Czech Republic; Maribor, Slovenia; and Venice, Italy, spending multiple days in each country.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will embark on an 11-day European Tour from May 25 to June 5, 2024, during which they will visit four different countries. 

The Tigers will travel to Istanbul, Turkey; Prague, Czech Republic; Maribor, Slovenia; and Venice, Italy, spending multiple days in each country.  

In addition to fun activities such as boat tours, chair lifting mountains, and sightseeing, LSU will play in four-to-six matches during its European Tour. 

The entire 2024 roster will be on the European Tour. The roster comprises nine returners and nine newcomers, including three transfers and six true freshmen.

