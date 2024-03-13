LSU To Host Selection Sunday Watch Party In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – LSU will host a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday in the PMAC which is set to air on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT. Doors to the PMAC will open to the public at 6 p.m.

The Tigers will enter March Madness playing their best basketball of the season. They have won 10 of their 11 past games and have seen a significant improvement on the defensive end. LSU is in position to earn a top-16 seed in the tournament for the third straight year, which would allow the Tigers to host first- and second-round games in the PMAC. ESPN currently projects LSU as a No. 2 seed; the Tigers have been a No. 3 seed the past two tournaments.