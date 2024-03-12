Week Five National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is the unanimous No. 2 team in the country in the fifth edition of the national rankings for the 2024 season.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, the D1Softball Poll, and the Softball America Poll.

LSU received eight first-place votes in the NFCA Poll and six first-place votes in the USA Softball Poll.

LSU opened its SEC schedule by sweeping then No. 21/23 Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., last weekend for its first SEC opening series sweep since 2018. The Tigers began this week on a high note by knocking off the previous No. 1 team in the nation, Texas, 7-4 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

LSU is now 23-0 on the season, marking its second-best start in program history behind the 2015 season when the Tigers won their first 25 games. It is also the Tigers’ first time ranked in the top two of the nation in the NFCA or USA Softball polls since 2015.

The Bayou Bengals will jump back into SEC competition when they host Ole Miss in their SEC home opening series March 16-18 at Tiger Park.

