Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Texas

=sb | Photo by: Kristen Young
=sb | Photo by: Kristen Young
=sb | Photo by: Kristen Young
=sb | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
Karli Petty | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Ali Newland | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Emilee Casanova, McKenzie Redoutey, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Kristen Young
Beth Torina, Sandra Moyouton, Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ali Newland, Sydney Berzon, Taylor Pleasants, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones

No. 2 LSU Win High-Stakes Matchup Over No. 3 Texas, 7-4

No. 2 LSU Win High-Stakes Matchup Over No. 3 Texas, 7-4

The Tigers plated half a dozen runs through two innings and kept the Longhorns hitless in the final three frames to secure the victory. Outfielder Ciara Briggs led the Tigers with two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Week Five National Rankings

Week Five National Rankings

LSU Softball vs. Texas (Radio Archive)

LSU Softball vs. Texas (Radio Archive)