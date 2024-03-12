Bryant, Schoenherr Earn Week Ten SEC Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Savannah Schoenherr both picked up SEC awards this week following their performances in the Tigers last meet at the Podium Challenge, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time this year and 11th in her career, leading the conference this year. Schoenherr was named the Co-Specialist of the Week for her first honor in the Purple and Gold.

Bryant had a record performance at the Podium Challenge to help lead her team to their highest road score in program history (198.425) and finish first in the quad meet over No. 14 Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman’s.

The senior finished the meet with a career high 39.925 in the all-around to mark a new school record. The score is the highest by any gymnast in program history, the second highest in SEC history and matches the fourth-best score in NCAA history.

Bryant scored back-to-back perfect 10’s to start the meet on vault and bars and added scores of 9.950 on beam and 9.975 on floor to her already incredible night. After already achieving a gym slam earlier this year, her perfect score on vault was her first this year to complete a season slam, a perfect score on every event in the same season.

She is only the 10th gymnast in NCAA history to record perfection on every event in a single season as she now owns six this year and 16 (9 VT, 3 UB, 3 FX, 1 BB) in her career.

Bryant finished as the top performer on every event at the Podium Challenge to take home all five titles on the night. She shares her floor title with teammate Kiya Johnson, who also posted a 9.975 on the event.

With her performance at the Podium Challenge, Bryant now owns 84 titles in her career with 30 on vault, 13 on bars, six on beam, nine on floor and 26 in the all-around. Her total career vault titles is the second most in school history while she is tied at the top with Rheagan Courville for most career all-around titles in program history.

Schoenherr was another senior who shined in the Tigers meet last Friday. The sixth-year senior posted scores of 9.950 on vault and 9.925 on bars to add to LSU’s record performance in the River Center. Her score on vault marked a season and career high at LSU.

