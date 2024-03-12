Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU stays at No. 8 after going 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 2–3 and having a bye week, March 9–10.

The Sandy Tigs are in LA, March 15–16, in Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West Invitational. LSU will face No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 LMU, No. 6 California and No. 13 Hawaii.

March 12, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 USC (9) 456 12-2 3 2 UCLA (6) 450 11-4 1 3 Stanford (4) 436 10-2 2 4 Florida State (5) 434 11-0 4 5 TCU 357 11-1 5 6 California 333 9-3 7 7 Long Beach State 328 8-2 9 8 LSU 300 8-1 8 9 Cal Poly 280 10-2 11 10 LMU 279 7-6 6 11 Arizona State 275 8-2 10 12 FIU 216 11-2 13 13 Hawai’i 189 6-5 12 14 Washington 158 5-7 14 15 Georgia State 157 8-3 16 16 FAU 126 8-3 15 17 GCU 92 4-4 17 18 Stetson 73 7-5 18 19 Arizona 51 8-3 19 20 Tampa 12 7-7 20

Others receiving votes: Boise State (8), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6), North Florida (5), Tulane (4), Coastal Carolina (2) and FGCU (2)

Next Poll: March 19