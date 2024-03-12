Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU stays at No. 8 after going 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 2–3 and having a bye week, March 9–10.
The Sandy Tigs are in LA, March 15–16, in Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West Invitational. LSU will face No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 LMU, No. 6 California and No. 13 Hawaii.
March 12, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|USC (9)
|456
|12-2
|3
|2
|UCLA (6)
|450
|11-4
|1
|3
|Stanford (4)
|436
|10-2
|2
|4
|Florida State (5)
|434
|11-0
|4
|5
|TCU
|357
|11-1
|5
|6
|California
|333
|9-3
|7
|7
|Long Beach State
|328
|8-2
|9
|8
|LSU
|300
|8-1
|8
|9
|Cal Poly
|280
|10-2
|11
|10
|LMU
|279
|7-6
|6
|11
|Arizona State
|275
|8-2
|10
|12
|FIU
|216
|11-2
|13
|13
|Hawai’i
|189
|6-5
|12
|14
|Washington
|158
|5-7
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|157
|8-3
|16
|16
|FAU
|126
|8-3
|15
|17
|GCU
|92
|4-4
|17
|18
|Stetson
|73
|7-5
|18
|19
|Arizona
|51
|8-3
|19
|20
|Tampa
|12
|7-7
|20
Others receiving votes: Boise State (8), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6), North Florida (5), Tulane (4), Coastal Carolina (2) and FGCU (2)
Next Poll: March 19