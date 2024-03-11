vs. No. 1/2 Texas

Texas enters the midweek matchup coming off a 2-1 weekend at Houston to open its last Big 12 schedule before moving to the SEC next season. The Longhorns sit atop the nation with a .398 batting average with 249 hits, including 37 home runs. Texas’ pitching staff boasts a 1.22 ERA behind 122 strikeouts in 144.0 innings.  

The Longhorn offense is led by catcher Reese Atwood, who has 33 hits, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and a .972 slugging percentage. Infielder Joley Mitchell leads the way with a .490 batting average on 25 hits, and outfielder Kayden Henry (.426) has 29 hits, six home runs and a team-high 11 stolen bases.

All five of Texas’ pitchers have an ERA below 2.00. They are led by freshman right-hander Teagan Kavan’s 1.22 ERA and 10-0 record. Kavan has tossed 54 strikeouts in 51.2 innings and has two solo shutouts this season.

The last time LSU and Texas met was a three-game series in 2022 that the Longhorns swept in Austin, Texas.