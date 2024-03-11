BATON ROUGE, La. – A top three matchup will take place at Tiger Park when No. 3 LSU (22-0, 3-0 SEC) takes on No. 1/2 Texas (21-2, 2-1 Big 12) in a matinée midweek contest beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 12.

Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough will call the game on SEC Network, and Patrick Wright, the voice of LSU Softball, will have the call on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge Area and on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers remain undefeated after sweeping No. 21/23 Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., to open their SEC schedule. LSU is batting .354 this year, behind 204 hits, and has 146 RBIs and 20 home runs. In the circle, the pitching staff has a 2.03 ERA with 147 strikeouts and has thrown eight shutouts this season. The Tigers’ defense is also strong, entering the week with a .978 fielding percentage – the third-best in the SEC.

LSU is a very deep team. Five players are hitting over .300 with a minimum of 50 at-bats. Outfielder Ali Newland has a team-high 25 hits, including 10 extra-base hits. She has a .391 batting average and a team-best nine multi-hit games this season.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey leads the way with a .393 batting average behind 22 hits and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez is hitting .375 with 24 hits. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.349) ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 30 RBIs, and outfielder Ciara Briggs (.324) sits at No. 7 in the league with 23 runs scored on 23 hits.

Pitchers Sydney Berzon (8-0) and Raelin Chaffin (7-0) lead the LSU pitching staff. Berzon has fanned 62 batters in 56.1 innings and thrown six complete games in 12 appearances with a shutout and three saves. Chaffin has rung up 39 batters in 42.0 innings, two complete-game shutouts and a save this season. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch is 3-0 in 27.0 innings and has 28 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a staff-low .132 average.

LSU is 5-8 all-time against Texas and looks to snap a three-game losing streak. The last time LSU and Texas faced off in Tiger Park was in 2021 when the Tigers won a three-game series 2-1.