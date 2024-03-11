March 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 14-2

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

March 6 (Wed.) – at Southeastern Louisiana (W, 4-3)

March 8 (Fri.) – XAVIER (W, 4-0)

March 9 (Sat.) – XAVIER (W, 8-2)

March 10 (Sun.) – XAVIER (L, 1-2)

This Week’s Schedule

March 12 (Tue.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 13 (Wed.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 15 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 16 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

March 17 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• LSU won three of its four games last week, and the Tigers this week are ranked No. 2 in the nation by Baseball America, USA Today and D1 Baseball … the Tigers posted a 4-3 win at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night, then won two of three games over Xavier last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman fired 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings Friday in a win over Xavier … Holman limited the Musketeers to no hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts … he threw 97 pitches in the outing, recording 59 pitches for strikes, and he did not allow a Xavier player to advance beyond second base … Holman retired nine straight Xavier batters to complete his outing, including six by strikeouts … Holman is 4-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 24.0 innings … he has recorded four walks and 40 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .103 batting average.

• Freshman left-hander Kade Anderson turned in a brilliant outing on Wednesday night in LSU’s win at Southeastern Louisiana in just his third collegiate start … he fired 5.0 innings, limiting the Lions to no earned runs on two hits with two walks and a career-best 13 strikeouts … the 13 Ks also represented the most recorded by an LSU pitcher this season … Anderson threw 77 pitches, including 53 for strikes, and he struck out the first seven Southeastern Louisiana batters that he faced … he retired a total of nine in a row before an SLU player reached base to begin the fourth inning … Anderson allowed just one SLU player to advance beyond second base … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 0.64 ERA, and he has recorded 26 strikeouts in 14.0 innings.

• Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump improved to 2-0 on the year Saturday when he defeated Xavier … Jump recorded a career-best 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings, limiting the Musketeers to three hits with one walk … Jump has a 0.00 ERA in 13.1 innings this season with two walks, 21 strikeouts and a .133 opponent batting average.

• Freshman second baseman Steven Milam led LSU at the plate last week, batting .353 (6-for-17) in four games with a double and three RBI … Milam also score five runs and recorded one stolen base … he is the Tigers’ leading hitter this season, batting .389 (21-for-54) with three doubles, 13 RBI, 16 runs, four steals and a .471 on-base percentage.

• The LSU pitching staff posted a 1.25 ERA in the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just five earned runs in 36.0 innings with 10 walks and 57 strikeouts … opponents hit .184 against the LSU staff in the four-game stretch.

• LSU’s nine-game win streak this season from February 24-March 9 was the Tigers’ longest since early last season, when the 2023 club won 13 in a row from February 26-March 18.