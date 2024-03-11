LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

March 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule Team Stats +0
March 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 14-2

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
March 6 (Wed.) – at Southeastern Louisiana (W, 4-3)
March 8 (Fri.) – XAVIER (W, 4-0)
March 9 (Sat.) – XAVIER (W, 8-2)
March 10 (Sun.) – XAVIER (L, 1-2)

This Week’s Schedule
March 12 (Tue.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 13 (Wed.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 15 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 16 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 17 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won three of its four games last week, and the Tigers this week are ranked No. 2 in the nation by Baseball America, USA Today and D1 Baseball … the Tigers posted a 4-3 win at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night, then won two of three games over Xavier last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman fired 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings Friday in a win over Xavier … Holman limited the Musketeers to no hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts … he threw 97 pitches in the outing, recording 59 pitches for strikes, and he did not allow a Xavier player to advance beyond second base … Holman retired nine straight Xavier batters to complete his outing, including six by strikeouts … Holman is 4-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 24.0 innings … he has recorded four walks and 40 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .103 batting average.

• Freshman left-hander Kade Anderson turned in a brilliant outing on Wednesday night in LSU’s win at Southeastern Louisiana in just his third collegiate start … he fired 5.0 innings, limiting the Lions to no earned runs on two hits with two walks and a career-best 13 strikeouts … the 13 Ks also represented the most recorded by an LSU pitcher this season … Anderson threw 77 pitches, including 53 for strikes, and he struck out the first seven Southeastern Louisiana batters that he faced … he retired a total of nine in a row before an SLU player reached base to begin the fourth inning … Anderson allowed just one SLU player to advance beyond second base … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 0.64 ERA, and he has recorded 26 strikeouts in 14.0 innings.

• Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump improved to 2-0 on the year Saturday when he defeated Xavier … Jump recorded a career-best 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings, limiting the Musketeers to three hits with one walk … Jump has a 0.00 ERA in 13.1 innings this season with two walks, 21 strikeouts and a .133 opponent batting average.

• Freshman second baseman Steven Milam led LSU at the plate last week, batting .353 (6-for-17) in four games with a double and three RBI … Milam also score five runs and recorded one stolen base … he is the Tigers’ leading hitter this season, batting .389 (21-for-54) with three doubles, 13 RBI, 16 runs, four steals and a .471 on-base percentage.

• The LSU pitching staff posted a 1.25 ERA in the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just five earned runs in 36.0 innings with 10 walks and 57 strikeouts … opponents hit .184 against the LSU staff in the four-game stretch.

• LSU’s nine-game win streak this season from February 24-March 9 was the Tigers’ longest since early last season, when the 2023 club won 13 in a row from February 26-March 18.

 

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 11.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Arkansas 1 1 1 1 2
LSU 2 2 2 2 3
Duke 3 6 5 7 7
Oregon State 4 3 4 3 1
Texas A&M 5 4 3 4 4
Tennessee 6 5 7 6 5
Wake Forest 7 7 6 5 6
Vanderbilt 8 9 8 10 10
Clemson 9 10 10 9 8
Florida 10 8 11 11 15
TCU 11 12 9 8 9
South Carolina 12 20 18 t20 21
East Carolina 13 11 15 16 14
North Carolina 14 15 16 13 11
Virginia 15 17 17 15 16
NC State 16 13 20 14 12
Auburn 17 18 12 19 20
Alabama 18 14 21 12 13
UC Irvine 19 22 22 t20 22
Dallas Baptist 20 19 13 18 18
Florida State 21 NR 19 22 19
Coastal Carolina 22 16 23 17 17
Texas 23 23 14 24 24
Texas Tech 24 24 NR 25 23
Campbell 25 21 24 23 NR
California NR NR 25 NR NR
UCSB NR 25 NR NR NR
Georgia NR NR NR NR 25

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 4 3 2 2
Feb. 19 2 3 3 No Poll 2
Feb. 26 2 3 3 2 2
March 4 2 3 3 2 2
March 11 2 2 2 2 3
March 18
March 25
April 1
April 8
April 15
April 22
April 29
May 6
May 13
May 20
May 27
Final

Related Stories

LSU Drops Series Finale To Xavier, 2-1

LSU Drops Series Finale To Xavier, 2-1

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to North Dakota State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.
LSU Baseball vs. Xavier (Ohio) (G3) (Radio Archive)

LSU Baseball vs. Xavier (Ohio) (G3) (Radio Archive)

Gallery: Baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana

Gallery: Baseball vs Southeastern Louisiana