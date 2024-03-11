LSU Will Enter Selection Sunday As The No. 8 Team In The AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 8 in the final AP Poll before Selection Sunday where the Tigers expect to hear their name called as a top-16 seed which would allow them to host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year.

The selection show will air Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Just as the case has been the past two years, LSU will host a watch party in the PMAC. More details will be released on that later this week. ESPN currently projects LSU as a No. 2 seed.

LSU had its best finish at the SEC Tournament over the weekend during Coach Kim Mulkey’s tenure in Baton Rouge. The Tigers beat Auburn handedly on Friday and sent Ole Miss home on Saturday before falling to South Carolina in the championship game. The Tigers are playing their best basketball of the season and expect to be fully healthy going into the NCAA Tournament.