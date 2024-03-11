Gymnastics Week 10 Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics (11-3, 5-2 SEC) moved back up to the No. 2 in the national polls this week with their program-best NQS of 198.125.

The Tigers recorded the program’s highest road score in their last meet at the Podium Challenge to improve their NQS above the 198 mark for the first time in school history. LSU earned their fifth score of 198+ this year as they finished the meet with a 198.425 on Friday night to top No. 14 Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman’s.

Not only did the Tigers score boost the team to their highest NQS, but the floor squad also had a record night. Their 49.675 performance on Friday led them to a floor NQS of 49.695, which is the highest in school and NCAA history.

The Tigers have ranked in the top-five nationally for all 10 weeks of competition this season. The squad’s five counting scores heading into the regular season finale this week are 198.425, 198.325, 198.300, 197.950 and 197.625.

LSU remains in the top-five on every event for the fourth consecutive week and their seventh week in the top-20. The squad enters their final home meeting ranked second on vault (49.490), third on bars (49.530), fifth on beam (49.470) and first on floor (49.695).

The Tigers own the highest floor score by any team in the country and have placed at the top of the event on six occasions this season.

Haleigh Bryant continues to lead the Tigers as she had a record night in the squad’s last meet. The senior finished with a score of 39.925 in the all-around at the Podium Challenge, which is a new program high, the second best score in SEC history and ties for fourth-best in NCAA history.

The score is the highest by any gymnast this year as Bryant remains the top performer in the country for the eighth consecutive week. She sits at No. 1 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.800 and owns an NQS of 9.900 or higher on every event.

Bryant enters the eleventh week of competition ranked individually on every event to mark her second straight week in the top-10 on every event and eighth week in the top-25. She currently ranks first on vault, sixth on bars, seventh on beam and third on floor.

Kiya Johnson improved her NQS to 39.570 in the all-around to move her up to No. 14 in the rankings. The fifth-year senior has ranked amongst the top-25 gymnasts in the country for seven consecutive weeks, while also earning a spot at No. 13 in the floor rankings.

Aleah Finnegan and KJ Johnson remained in the top-20 in the floor rankings after scores above 9.900 at the Podium Challenge last Friday.

Finnegan is the No. 5 floor performer in the country with her NQS of 9.955 on the event, marking her third straight week in the top-five.

KJ Johnson continues to shine on the floor as she ranks in the top-20 for the second straight week. The junior owns an NQS of 9.940 on the event.

Freshman Konnor McClain owns an NQS of 9.940 on beam as she remains in the top-10 on the event for the third straight week.

View the full week 10 standings on Road To Nationals and stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.