Men's Tennis Inks Jamie Diack

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team welcomes Jamie Diack, native of London, England, to Baton Rouge. He will be joining the Tigers in the fall of 2024, head coach Danny Bryan announced.

“We are very excited to add Jamie and the Diack family into our LSU family.” said Assistant Coach Sebastian Rey. Jaime is an exciting prospect with an athletic and aggressive game and we are looking forward to watching him compete for the purple and gold. Jaime comes into LSU having represented his country in junior competitions, won national and international tournaments, and with room for his game to develop with the college tennis calendar.”

Diack has enjoyed a decorated junior career. In singles, he claimed the 2022 Ata Kuner ITF Junior Cup, his first J30 Boys title. In doubles, Diack has made multiple deep runs in junior tournaments; a runner-up finish at the 2022 J5 Liverpool and semifinal runs at the 2022 J3 Glasgow and 2021 J5 Edinburgh. At the U16 level, Diack was also a national doubles winner. At the J300 Roehampton, he had wins over Carlo Caniato, the No. 47 junior player in the world, and Alex Frusina, the No. 17 junior player in the world.

The London native has also earned national honors, rising as high as No. 1 in the official United Kingdom Under 16 rankings. He represented his country at the international level, having played for Team Great Britain in the 2022 Summer and Winter Cups.

Diack’s UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) has risen as high as 12.65. He is the second signing in the class of 2024 for the Tigers joining Ishaan Ravichander. He will head to Baton Rouge in August later this year ahead of the 2024-25 season.

