LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Lyston Claims 60-Meter Title, Women Finish Sixth Overall at NCAA Indoor Championships

by Braydin Sik
+0
Lyston Claims 60-Meter Title, Women Finish Sixth Overall at NCAA Indoor Championships

BOSTON – LSU track and field finished the indoor season on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted at the TRACK at new balance.

Final Results

The women made some noise with a small squad this weekend as they finished in sixth place and scored a total of 29 points across four events.

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and an LSU Tiger winning a title in a sprint event. That was continued on Saturday as Brianna Lyston claimed the 60-meter title with an LSU record time of 7.03 seconds. The sophomore’s time (7.03) makes her the second-fastest sprinter in collegiate history behind last year’s Bowerman winner, Julien Alfred.

Lyston is the first to win the 60-meter title for LSU since Aleia Hobbs in 2018. Her time also improves on her previous personal-best time of 7.07, which tied the previous LSU record set by Hobbs in 2018.

The middle-distance queen, Michaela Rose, was able to record another astonishing time on her way to silver in the 800-meter final. The Suffolk, Virginia, native recorded 1:59.81 to earn her third NCAA medal since last indoor season. Her time on Saturday marks the third time she’s posted a top-five time in collegiate history for the indoor 800m.

The women’s 60-meter hurdle duo of Alia Armstrong and Leah Phillips combined for 10 points in the event Saturday. Armstrong finished third with a time of 7.94, while Phillips closed her weekend with a time of 8.00 in fifth place.

The men’s team ended the weekend tied for 53rd place with a point total of one.

Senior John Meyer got day three started for the Tigers with the men’s shot put. Meyer opened the day up with a throw of 17.97 meters (58’ 11.5”), and quickly followed it up with a day’s best throw of 19.05 meters (62’ 6”) on his second attempt. His top-eight finish earns him his fifth First Team All-American honor, and scored one point for the men’s team.

Up Next

LSU will head outdoors next week as they visit the University of Miami, March 15-16, for the Hurricane Invitational.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

Four Tigers Qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship Finals on Friday

Four Tigers Qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship Finals on Friday

Witte Finishes 16th in Weight Throw on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Championships

Witte Finishes 16th in Weight Throw on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Championships

LSU Track & Field Heads East to Boston for NCAA Indoor Championship

LSU Track & Field Heads East to Boston for NCAA Indoor Championship