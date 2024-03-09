Lyston Claims 60-Meter Title, Women Finish Sixth Overall at NCAA Indoor Championships

BOSTON – LSU track and field finished the indoor season on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted at the TRACK at new balance.

Final Results

The women made some noise with a small squad this weekend as they finished in sixth place and scored a total of 29 points across four events.

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and an LSU Tiger winning a title in a sprint event. That was continued on Saturday as Brianna Lyston claimed the 60-meter title with an LSU record time of 7.03 seconds. The sophomore’s time (7.03) makes her the second-fastest sprinter in collegiate history behind last year’s Bowerman winner, Julien Alfred.

Lyston is the first to win the 60-meter title for LSU since Aleia Hobbs in 2018. Her time also improves on her previous personal-best time of 7.07, which tied the previous LSU record set by Hobbs in 2018.

The middle-distance queen, Michaela Rose, was able to record another astonishing time on her way to silver in the 800-meter final. The Suffolk, Virginia, native recorded 1:59.81 to earn her third NCAA medal since last indoor season. Her time on Saturday marks the third time she’s posted a top-five time in collegiate history for the indoor 800m.

The women’s 60-meter hurdle duo of Alia Armstrong and Leah Phillips combined for 10 points in the event Saturday. Armstrong finished third with a time of 7.94, while Phillips closed her weekend with a time of 8.00 in fifth place.

The men’s team ended the weekend tied for 53rd place with a point total of one.

Senior John Meyer got day three started for the Tigers with the men’s shot put. Meyer opened the day up with a throw of 17.97 meters (58’ 11.5”), and quickly followed it up with a day’s best throw of 19.05 meters (62’ 6”) on his second attempt. His top-eight finish earns him his fifth First Team All-American honor, and scored one point for the men’s team.

Up Next

LSU will head outdoors next week as they visit the University of Miami, March 15-16, for the Hurricane Invitational.

