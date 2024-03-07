Reese A Finalist For the Katrina McClain Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – For the second year in a row, LSU’s Angel Reese is a top-five finalist for the Katrina McClain Award as one of the nation’s top power forwards.

Reese, the SEC Player of the Year, led the SEC in scoring (19.1 ppg) and rebounding (13.0 rpg) to become the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 as the only players to lead the league in both stats multiple seasons. Reese has recorded 20 double-doubles this year, including nine in a row, to give her a total of 54 at LSU after setting the NCAA record with 34 last year. Reese has one game with 25 points and 20 rebounds against Auburn, her seventh 20/20 game and sixth 25/20 game. Reese leads the nation in offensive rebounding, hauling in 5.6 offensive boards each game. She also ranks No. 2 in the country with 214 free throw attempts and No. 6 with 156 free throws made. On the defensive end, Reese has been an impact player too, ranking No. 14 in the SEC with 1.8 steals per game and No. 13 with 0.9 blocks per game.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

2024 Katrina McClain Award Finalists

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Angel Reese, LSU

Kiki Iriafen, Stanford

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Alissa Pili, Utah