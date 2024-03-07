BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 3 LSU (19-0) opens its SEC schedule on the road when they face No. 21/23 Kentucky (14-4) for a three-game series March 8-10 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Game one of the series will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, and will be streamed on SEC Network + with Dave Baker and Carol Bruggeman on the call. Games two and three are set for 11 a.m. on both days, March 9-10, and will air on SEC Network with Clay Matvick and Danielle Lawrie calling the action.

Fans can also listen to each game of the series on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Garrett Walvoord on 107.3 FM. Pregame shows begin at 5:15 p.m. CT Friday and 10:45 a.m. CT Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s game will also be streamed by Guaranty here.

The Tigers are the last undefeated ball club in NCAA Division I after winning all six games at the Purple & Gold Challenge in Baton Rouge last weekend. The LSU pitching staff has a 1.98 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 127.0 innings. They have held opposing batters to a .188 average and have eight shutouts on the year. Offensively, the Tigers have a .349 batting average, 169 hits, 131 RBIs and 20 home runs this season.

Three LSU Tigers with 50 or more at-bats have a batting average of over .380, led by first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, who has a .393 average, a team-high 22 hits and 40 total bases. Gutierrez is one of three Tigers with a team-high four home runs.

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.389) has 21 hits and 12 runs and ranks No. 5 in the NCAA with 30 RBIs, and outfielder Ali Newland (.380) has 19 hits, 20 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Newland has a team-high .720 slugging percentage, and both Newland and Pleasants have four home runs this season.

Pitchers Sydney Berzon and Raelin Chaffin are 6-0 in the circle. Berzon has fanned 53 batters in 46.0 innings pitched and has allowed just five walks. Chaffin has rung up 35 batters in 37.0 innings pitched and holds opposing batters to a .188 average.

LSU is 44-19 all-time against Kentucky, but the Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak in the series and have won four of the last six games.

