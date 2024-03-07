at No. 23 Kentucky

After going 2-2 last weekend at the Charlotte Tournament, Kentucky won its home opener over Bellarmine, 3-1 Wednesday night. Kentucky is batting .299 as a unit with 149 hits, including 26 home runs. In the circle, the Wildcats have a 2.72 ERA and lead the SEC with 163 strikeouts, including 39 strikeouts looking.

Outfielder Rylea Smith leads the team with a .396 batting average with 21 hits, but shortstop Erin Coffel is the team offensive leader with a .390 average and team-high 23 hits and 17 RBIs. Of Coffel’s 23 hits, 13 are extra-base hits, including a team-high seven home runs. 

UK’s ace, Stephanie Schoo (8-1), leads the staff with a 1.19 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 47.0 innings and two shutouts this season. 

The last time LSU and Kentucky met was a three-game series in 2022 in Baton Rouge. The Wildcats went on to sweep that series.