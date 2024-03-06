Track & Field’s Michaela Rose and Taylor Fingers Earn SEC Indoor Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced it’s 2024 indoor track and field awards on Wednesday, recognizing student-athletes outstanding performances throughout the indoor season, as voted on by the leagues 15 head coaches.

Michaela Rose was named SEC Co-Runner of the Year for her record-breaking season up to this point of indoors. Rose is sharing the honor with Florida’s Parker Valby.

The junior ran against time at the SEC Indoor Championships as she earned her third 800-meter SEC title since last year’s indoor season. At last year’s meet the Suffolk, Va., native clocked a time of 2:01.09, seeing her time cut down to 1:59.25 in Saturday’s win. Her new personal-best time rewrote her indoor-program record and previous No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:59.49 that she ran in her lone 800m race entering the meet.

The Bowerman Watch List member has now run two of the four-lone times in indoor history under two-minutes for the women’s 800m in just this season. She also holds the 600-yard collegiate record from the Corky Classic earlier this year.

A huge championship meet for Taylor Fingers led her to claiming SEC Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year honors. Fingers is sharing the distinction along with Vanderbilt’s Giavonna Meeks.

In her very first SEC championship meet, Fingers earned a silver medal in the women’s triple jump. Her medal-worthy finish saw Fingers jump out to a new collegiate PR of 13.07 meters (42’ 10.75”) on her second attempt of the day. The distance of 13.07 sits just .01 away from No. 10 on the LSU all-time performance list.

The freshman was the highest finisher of the SEC meet for freshman on both the men’s and women’s side for field events. Meeks was the lone freshman outside of Fingers to earn a podium visit with bronze in weight throw.

Men’s 2024 SEC Indoor Track & Field Awards

Men’s Runner of the Year – Christopher Morales-Williams, Georgia

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, Ole Miss

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year – Kanyinsola Ajayi, Auburn

Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year – John Kendricks, Arkansas

Men’s Coach of the Year – Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

Women’s 2024 SEC Indoor Track & Field Awards

Women’s Co-Runner of the Year – Michaela Rose, LSU

Women’s Co-Runner of the Year – Parker Valby, Florida

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year – Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Year – Taylor Fingers, LSU

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Year – Giavonna Meeks, Vanderbilt

Women’s Coach of the Year – Chris Johnson, Arkansas

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.