Softball

Softball Games Live on LSU Sports Radio Network

The LSU Sports Radio Network will broadcast the final 33 games of the regular season. Free live-streaming audio is available on LSUsports.net along with the LSU Sports Mobile App.

+0
Softball Games Live on LSU Sports Radio Network

BATON ROUGE, La. – With the beginning of SEC play, fans can now hear LSU softball games on the LSU Sports Radio Network, beginning March 8-10 when No. 3 LSU travels to No. 21/23 Kentucky for a three-game series in Lexington, Ky.  

The LSU Sports Radio Network will broadcast the final 33 games of the regular season and continue coverage throughout postseason play. Free live-streaming audio is available on LSUsports.net along with the LSU Sports Mobile App.

Friday, March 8, will be the first radio broadcast of the 2024 season, with Garret Walvoord calling the game on 107.3 FM, starting with the pregame show at 5:15 p.m. CT. Friday’s game will also be streamed by Guaranty here.    

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

