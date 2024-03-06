LSU Track & Field Heads East to Boston for NCAA Indoor Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is closing out the indoor season this weekend as they travel to Boston for the NCAA Indoor Championships, March 7-9. The three-day meet is hosted at The TRACK at New Balance and will be streamed live on ESPN+ on day two and three.

LSU will have 14 student-athletes (six men, eight women) competing this weekend at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Boston College and UMASS Lowell are jointly hosting the meet, which is taking place for the first time at The TRACK at New Balance.

Due to an occurrence that happened at the ACC Indoor Championships, weight throw was moved to Thursday night for the NCAA Indoor’s. Day one will consist of only the men’s and women’s weight throw, starting at 5:00 p.m. CT with the men.

Day two and three will be full days, starting with men and then following up with the women’s events following up later in the evening. Friday will start at 6:18 p.m. for the Tigers with the Brianna Lyston in the women’s 60-meter prelims. Saturday’s events will kickoff 1:45 p.m. with John Meyer in the men’s shot put.

Live coverage of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will air on ESPN+, starting at 8:28 a.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. A tape-delay of the meet will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

Friday: ESPN+ Stream (8:28 a.m.) | ESPN+ Stream (5:58 p.m.)

Saturday: ESPN+ Stream (10:30 a.m.) | ESPN+ Stream (5:55 p.m.)

The women are heading into this weekend’s meet ranked ninth in the latest USTFCCCA TFRI, tying their highest ranking of the indoor season from earlier this year. A total of five individuals and one relay will have a chance to score for LSU, with a possible max score of 58 points for the Lady Tigers. Last year the women finished tied for 11th with a point total of 22.

The men are bringing two throwers and their 4×400-meter relay team to Boston this week. The group has a chance to score a max of 30 points. Last year they finished the indoor championships in a tie for 48th and a score of two points.

NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Six entries, Nine student-athletes

60m Brianna Lyston (#1) 200m Thelma Davies (#13) 800m Michaela Rose (#1) 60mh Alia Armstrong (#3), Leah Phillips (#7) 4×400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Garriel White, Shani’a Bellamy (#10)

Men | Three entries, Six student-athletes

SP John Meyer (#8) WT Luke Witte (#16) 4×400 Sean Burrell, Dillon Bedell-Bass, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay (#11)

