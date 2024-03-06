Paxton Kling Leads Tigers To 4-3 Comeback Win Over Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. – LSU centerfielder Paxton Kling’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night lifted the second-ranked Tigers to a 4-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana at Alumni Field.

LSU, which has won seven straight games, improved to 12-1, while Southeastern dropped to 9-5.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to Xavier in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. All three games of the LSU-Xavier series will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Kling’s double capped a three-run rally in the top of the ninth that erased a 3-1 Southeastern lead.

“A tip of the cap to Southeastern, they made us earn it tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It was a tough game, but I’m just really proud of our guys for sticking with it. I think the depth of our team really shined tonight. We bent a little in the bullpen, but we didn’t break.

“Paxton had a tough game before that last at-bat, but he didn’t let it affect him. The best hitters may go 0-for-4, but they want that fifth at-bat.”

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (1-0) was credited with the win as he pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

SLU reliever Jackson Rodriguez (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson delivered a brilliant effort, allowing one unearned run in 5.0 innings with two hits, two walks and a career-best 13 strikeouts.

With the Lions holding a 3-1 lead with one out and nobody on in the top of the ninth inning, LSU shortstop Steven Milam singled before first baseman Jared Jones flied to right for the second out of the frame.

Rodriguez issued a walk to leftfielder Mac Bingham before pinch hitter Ethan Frey doubled to score Milam and narrow the gap to 3-2.

“Really proud of Ethan, I consider him to be a starting player, but it’s just hard to get everybody in the game,” Johnson said. “He just comes to the field every day ready to work, and you saw how it paid off tonight.”

Kling followed with another double into left field to score Bingham and Frey and give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

LSU left-hander Nate Ackenhausen picked up his first save by striking out all three Lion batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.

Bingham’s RBI single in the fifth gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but SLU tied the game in the sixth on a fielder’s choice grounder by leftfielder Justin Williams.

The Lions took the lead in the seventh on shortstop TJ Salvaggio’s run-scoring double, and SLU extended the advantage to 3-1 in the eighth on an RBI single by DH Shea Thomas.