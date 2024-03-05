Bryant Earns 10th Career SEC Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnast Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the fifth time this season and 10th time in her career, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant owns the most weekly awards in 2024 as she remains the No. 1 gymnast in the SEC and in the nation. The all-arounder has led the conference through all nine weeks of competition so far this year.

The senior was the top performer in the Tigers last meet and had a season best 39.850 performance to help lead LSU to victory over No. 9 Alabama. Her all-around score on the night was the second best in school history.

Bryant posted scores of 9.900 or higher on every event last Friday for the sixth time this year, including her third perfect score on floor and 14th in her career.

In addition to her perfect score on floor, Bryant also recorded scores of 9.950 on vault, 9.975 on bars and 9.925 on beam against the Crimson Tide. She took home four titles on the night on vault, bars, floor and the all-around to move her career total to 78, which is sixth-most in program history.

Bryant’s titles on the night moved her individual event totals to 28 on vault, 12 on bars, eight on floor and 25 in the all-around. Her career titles in the all-around and on vault currently place her in second and third in LSU history, respectively.



A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant continues to be the top performer in the country as she ranks No. 1 in the all-around for the seventh consecutive week. She improved her NQS to 39.755 after her performance against Alabama.

Bryant owns an NQS of 9.900 or higher on every event to place her amongst the top-25 performers on every event for the seventh consecutive week. She ranks second on vault, ninth on bars, ninth on beam and sixth on floor entering the tenth week of competition.

