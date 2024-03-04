BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players were named Monday to the 24th annual Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team. Right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, left-handed pitcher Gage Jump and first baseman Jared Jones each received all-tournament recognition.

LSU was named the tournament champion on Sunday after posting a 3-0 record with a plus-nine run differential in victories over Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State.

LSU’s run differential edged out Vanderbilt, which also went 3-0 with a plus-eight run differential. Rounding out the field, Texas State went 2-1, Houston went 1-2, while both UL Lafayette and Texas finished 0-3.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., fired 5.2 shutout innings Friday night in a win over No. 13 Texas. He limited the Longhorns to three hits with one walk and a career-high 12 strikeouts, and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced to complete his outing.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., was superb in his starting role Saturday versus UL Lafayette, earning the win by limiting the Cajuns to just one hit in five shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., batted .455 (5-for-11) in the tournament with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and three runs. His three-run homer in the seventh inning on Friday versus Texas proved to be the difference in LSU’s 6-3 victory.

Minute Maid Park hosted a total attendance of 61,379 over the weekend, which represents a tournament record. The crowd topped out on Friday, as 24,927 fans were on hand, which marked the second-highest single-day attendance figure in tournament history and the highest since 2006.

The tournament also featured tight contests, as eight of the nine games were decided by three-or-fewer runs, including two extra-inning games.

2024 Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team

C Kimble Schuessler, Texas

1B Jared Jones, LSU

2B Chase Mora, Texas State

3B Aaron Lugo, Texas State

SS Kyle DeBarge, UL Lafayette

OF Max Belyeu, Texas

OF Porter Brown, Texas

OF Ryne Farber, Texas State

DH Camden Kozeal, Vanderbilt

P Bryce Cunningham, Vanderbilt

P Luke Holman, LSU

P Jaxon Jelkin, Houston

P Gage Jump, LSU

Most Outstanding Player: 2B Chase Mora, Texas State