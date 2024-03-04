March 4 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 11-1

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Feb. 28 (Wed.) – at Rice (W, 16-4)

March 1 (Fri.) – vs. Texas @ Astros College Classic (W, 6-3)

March 2 (Sat.) – vs. UL Lafayette @ Astros College Classic (W, 5-4)

March 3 (Sun.) – vs. Texas State @ Astros College Classic (W, 10-5)

This Week’s Schedule

March 6 (Wed.) – at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

March 8 (Fri.) – XAVIER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 9 (Sat.) – XAVIER, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 10 (Sun.) – XAVIER, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU won all four its games last week during a road trip in Houston, and the Tigers this week are ranked No. 2 in the nation by Baseball America and by USA Today, and No. 3 in the country by D1 Baseball. The Tigers posted a 16-4 win at Rice on Wednesday night, then defeated Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State over the weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

• LSU’s 3-0 record over the weekend allowed the Tigers to claim the Astros Foundation College Classic title for the first time in five appearances at the tournament … Vanderbilt was also 3-0 in the event with wins over UL Lafayette, Houston and Texas; however, the Tigers captured the title by having a greater overall run differential in their victories.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman fired 5.2 shutout innings Friday in a win over No. 13 Texas in the Astros Foundation College Classic … Holman limited the Longhorns to three hits with one walk and a career-high 12 strikeouts … he threw 91 pitches in the outing, recording 61 pitches for strikes … he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced to complete his outing … Holman is 3-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 18.0 innings … he has recorded two walks and 30 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .133 batting average.

• Graduate catcher Hayden Travinski helped lead LSU to its four straight wins in Houston last week … Travinski batted .462 (6-for-13) in four games with three doubles, one homer, six RBI, four walks, two hit-by-pitches and a .632 on-base percentage … he was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in Saturday’s win over UL Lafayette … his solo homer in the seventh inning against the Cajuns extended LSU’s lead to 5-3 and proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 5-4 win … Travinski doubled twice and drove in two runs in Sunday’s win over Texas State … Travinski is hitting .366 this season with four doubles, two homers and 14 RBI.

• Freshman second baseman Steven Milam helped lead LSU to its four wins in Houston , as he batted .400 (6-for-15) in four games with one double, four RBI, four walks, and a .500 on-base percentage … he was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs in Sunday’s win over Texas State … he also drove in two runs for the Tigers in Wednesday’s win at Rice … Milam is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .405 (15-for-37) with two doubles, 10 RBI, 11 runs, three stolen bases and a .520 on-base percentage.

• Freshman left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Rice on Wednesday night in his first collegiate start on the road and his second collegiate start overall … Anderson pitched brilliantly, limiting the Owls to three runs – none earned – on three hits in five innings with one walk and seven strikeouts, firing 82 pitches.

• Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump was superb in his starting role Saturday versus UL Lafayette, earning the win by limiting the Cajuns to just one hit in five shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts … Jump threw 76 pitches, 59 for strikes in the outing.

• First baseman Jared Jones hit .462 (6-for-13) in four games last week with three doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, five walks and a .611 on-base percentage … catcher Brady Neal also hit .462 (6-for-13) last week with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and four runs …. Neal was 2-for-4 at Rice Wednesday night with two homers, five RBI, three runs and a walk … the effort marked the first multi-homer game of Neal’s LSU career.