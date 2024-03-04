BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed Luke Holman on Monday was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Holman shared the honor with Jac Caglianone of Florida.

Holman, a junior from Sinking Springs, Pa., fired 5.2 shutout innings Friday night in a win over No. 13 Texas in the Astros Foundation College Classic. He limited the Longhorns to three hits with one walk and a career-high 12 strikeouts.

He threw 91 pitches in the outing, recording 61 pitches for strikes, and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced to complete his outing.

Holman is 3-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 18.0 innings of work. He has recorded two walks and 30 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .133 batting average.