LSU Women’s Basketball SEC Tournament Sendoff Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will host a send-off party on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. CT on the PMAC Pad before the team departs to Greenville, South Carolina for this year’s SEC Tournament.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will lead the sendoff ceremony which will feature interviews with some players and coaches. Fans and media coming to campus will be able to park in lot 404 with overflow parking in lot 108.

These sendoffs have become customary for LSU throughout its postseason runs with Coach Kim Mulkey. This will be the third sendoff to the SEC Tournament and last year’s run featured additional sendoffs to Greenville for the Sweet 16 and to Dallas for the Final Four.

LSU is the No. 2 seed at the SEC Tournament for the third year in a row. The Tigers are slated to play on Friday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network against the winner of Arkansas and Auburn which will be played on Thursday. The team will travel Wednesday and practice in Bon Secours Arena Thursday before beginning postseason play on Friday.