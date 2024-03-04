LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Remains On Spring ANNIKA Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – The world’s No. 1 amateur golfer, LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, is part of the Spring ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Watch List announced on Monday by the Haskins Foundation.

LSU’s No. 4 ranked women’s golf team is currently taking part in the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Lindblad, the multiple nominee and two-time runner-up for the award (2020, 2022), has had another strong season to date with two wins to bring her career total to 13, tying the SEC women’s golf mark for most victories. She is coming off a T2 finish in her most recent start the Moon Golf Invitational at Melbourne, Florida.

The graduate student from Sweden, who is expected to finish her career as the all-time stroke average leader at LSU, is having her best season to date with a 15-round average of 68.73 with five top five finishes in five tournaments. For her career she has 29 top five finishes and 38 top 10s in 45 events.

In 132 career rounds, she has shot 93 rounds of par or under.

The complete 2023-2024 Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Sara Byrne, Miami

Zoe Antoinette Campos, UCLA

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Maisie Filler, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Molly Smith, Central Florida

Lottie Woad, Florida State

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 10th ANNIKA Award winner in 2023, and the third consecutive winner from Stanford.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.

About Fred Haskins and the Haskins Foundation

From the seaside town of Liverpool to a quaint Donald Ross course in Georgia, Fred Haskins built a reputation for mentoring young golfers. Haskins was head professional at the Country Club of Columbus for 34 years, recommended for the position by the legendary Bobby Jones. His proteges learned the game in Saturday morning classes that cost a nickel. They went on to win more than 150 collegiate and amateur tournaments. Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Foundation has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club pro that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The foundation, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards conducted among college golfers, coaches and golf media. For more information on the Haskins Foundation, visit www.HaskinsFoundation.org.