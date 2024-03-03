Gallery: Baseball Astros Foundation Classic

Gage Jump earned the win by limiting the Cajuns to just one hit in five shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches, 59 for strikes in the outing. Hayden Travinski was 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run single in the fifth inning and a solo homer in the seventh that extended the LSU lead to 5-3.
Holman (3-0) recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBI, two doubles, two runs and his fifth homer of the season, a three-run blast in the seventh inning.