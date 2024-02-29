BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly and three Tigers will leadoff 2024 SEC Media Days in Dallas on Monday, July 15, the league office announced on Thursday.

The four-day event, which annually attracts over 1,000 media members, runs from July 15-18 at the Omni in downtown Dallas. It’s the first year for SEC Media Days to be held in Dallas as the league welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the league in 2024.

LSU will be joined on the first day of the event by Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Time slots, order of appearance, and players representing each school will be announced at a later date.

In two years at LSU, Kelly has led the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a berth in the SEC Championship Game and bowl wins over Purdue and Wisconsin. LSU opens the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept.

2024 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 15

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

TUESDAY, July 16

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Billy Napier

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

THURSDAY, July 18

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Texas A&M – Mike Elko