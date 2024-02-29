BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly and three Tigers will leadoff 2024 SEC Media Days in Dallas on Monday, July 15, the league office announced on Thursday.
The four-day event, which annually attracts over 1,000 media members, runs from July 15-18 at the Omni in downtown Dallas. It’s the first year for SEC Media Days to be held in Dallas as the league welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the league in 2024.
LSU will be joined on the first day of the event by Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Time slots, order of appearance, and players representing each school will be announced at a later date.
In two years at LSU, Kelly has led the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a berth in the SEC Championship Game and bowl wins over Purdue and Wisconsin. LSU opens the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept.
2024 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 15
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
TUESDAY, July 16
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 17
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
THURSDAY, July 18
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Texas A&M – Mike Elko