Former LSU Basketball Star Darrel Mitchell To Represent LSU On 2024 SEC Legends Class

BATON ROUGE – Darrel Mitchell, who helped LSU to the NCAA Final Four in 2006, is among the 14 former players named SEC Men’s Legends presented by Allstate that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Each legend will be recognized during halftime of their team’s first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the first semifinal game on Saturday of tournament week.

Mitchell was the starting point guard who earned All-SEC first-team selection on the 2006 SEC Championship team that advanced to the Final Four. During that season three times he made game-winning shots in the final seconds for the Tigers – vs. West Virginia (11/26/05), Arkansas (2/8/06) and in the NCAA Tournament second round game against Texas A&M when he buried a step back three-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining in a 58-57 victory.

Mitchell, from St. Martinville, Louisiana, finished his career as the all-time leader in three-point field goals at LSU with 258 (2002-06), a mark that continues to stand to this day. Mitchell had 33 double figure scoring games in the 2006 season and 84 in his LSU career. He started the last 83 games he played at LSU and finished with 1,569 points; the 13th best all-time in school history.

Mitchell averaged 7.0 points in 2003, 11.9 in 2004, 13.1 in 2005 and 16.8 points in 2006. In his senior years his scoring average was fourth in the SEC. He averaged 4.4 assists (5th in the SEC) and 1.9 steals (6th in the SEC).

He was part of Louisiana’s team in 2006 as the Tigers had a starting lineup with players from the adjacent South Louisiana/Baton Rouge area that had played together since their youth basketball days.

The Class of 2024 SEC Men’s Legends Presented by Allstate®

Alabama – Richard Hendrix, Basketball

Arkansas – Derek Hood, Basketball

Auburn – Cliff Ellis, Basketball

Florida – Taurean Green, Basketball

Georgia – Rashad Wright, Basketball

Kentucky – Orlando “Tubby” Smith, Basketball

LSU – Darrel Mitchell, Basketball

Ole Miss – Dwayne Curtis, Basketball

Mississippi State – Timmy Bowers, Basketball

Missouri – Willie Smith, Basketball

South Carolina – Joe Rhett, Basketball

Tennessee – Chris Lofton, Basketball

Texas A&M – Elston Turner, Basketball

Vanderbilt – Frank Seckar, Basketball