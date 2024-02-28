Track & Field Qualifies Seven Individuals and Two Relays for NCAA Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track & field will combine for nine entries, including two relay teams, for next week’s NCAA Indoor Championships as the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross-Country Committee announced the participants who will compete, Tuesday night.

The women lead the Tigers with five individual entries to go along with the 4×400-meter relay team. Entering this week, the Tigers were listed at No. 10 on the USFTCCCA Track & Field Rankings Index, fresh off of placing third at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Highlighting the women’s squad is their two SEC Indoor title winners in Brianna Lyston and Michaela Rose.

Lyston was the first Tiger to earn an SEC title last week, claiming the women’s 60-meter final with a meet-record time of 7.08 seconds. The 60m title claimed on Saturday marks the first of her young career after missing a good portion of the indoor and outdoor seasons last year. The sophomore still holds a personal-best and nation-leading time of 7.07 seconds from earlier this season.

Last week’s meet marked another outing of Rose running against time as she earned her third 800-meter SEC title since last year’s indoor season. Her new personal-best time rewrote her indoor record and previous No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:59.49 that she ran in her lone 800m race entering the weekend.

Senior John Meyer highlights the men’s team as the lone Tiger with a top-10 mark/time in the nation. Meyer holds a season-best mark of 19.89 meters (65’ 3.25”), which he reached in his first meet of the indoor season. Last week Meyer finished fourth overall at the SEC Indoor Championships with a distance of 19.84 meters (65’ 1.25”).

The championships, co-hosted by Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Lowell, will be held March 7-9 at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts. The championships will kick off with the weight throw competition on Thursday, March 7 with the men’s competition at 5 p.m. CT, followed by the women’s competition at 7 p.m.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a re-air of the championships at 8 p.m. Monday, March 11 on ESPNU.

NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Six entries, Nine student-athletes

60m Brianna Lyston (#1) 200m Thelma Davies (#13) 800m Michaela Rose (#1) 60mh Alia Armstrong (#3), Leah Phillips (#7) 4×400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Garriel White, Shani’a Bellamy (#10)

Men | Three entries, Six student-athletes

SP John Meyer (#8) WT Luke Witte (#16) 4×400 Sean Burrell, Dillon Bedell-Bass, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay (#11)

