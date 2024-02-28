Lyston & Rose Listed on The Bowerman Post-Indoor Conference Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Post-Conference Watch List on Wednesday, this is the second update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the third list in-a-row the Tigers are the lone team with multiple members on the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field.

On the last watch list Lyston became the 12th member in LSU women’s history to be recognized, marking the first time three LSU women have appeared on the same watch list.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native stormed out to a nation-leading time of 7.07 seconds earlier in the season, tying American-record holder Aleia Hobbs’ LSU record set back in 2018. A few days later the sprinter was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

Lyston is fresh off of winning the 60-meter title at the SEC Indoor Championships last week, doing so in meet-record fashion with a time of 7.08 seconds. Next week’s NCAA Indoor Championship will be the first time the sophomore has qualified individually, as she qualified for the women’s 4×100-meter relay last outdoor season.

Rose is one of two semifinalists returning from the previous year, the least since 2020.

Last week’s meet marked another outing of Rose running against time as she earned her third 800-meter SEC title since last year’s indoor season. At last year’s meet the Suffolk, Va., native clocked a time of 2:01.09, seeing her time cut down to 1:59.25 in Saturday’s win. Her new personal-best time rewrites her indoor record and previous No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:59.49 that she ran in her lone 800m race entering the weekend.

The Bowerman Watch List member has now ran two of the five-lone times in indoor history under two-minutes for the women’s 800m in just this season. She also holds the 600-yard collegiate record from the Corky Classic earlier this year.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

