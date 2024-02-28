Flau’Jae Johnson Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the SEC Community Service team on Wednesday.

Johnson enjoys using her platform to give back to the community and has logged over 145 community service hours during this academic year. Many of those hours have been spent with the Empower 225 Dream Center in Baton Rouge. LSU hosted Christmas Clubhouse with the Dream Center in December, helping to drive donations while also contributing her own donations for toys that went to underprivileged youth in North Baton Rouge that otherwise may have not received anything during the holidays. Another significant time commitment came with the Miracle League in Baton Rouge which works with people with special needs and allows them to compete in a baseball league.

Johnson has used some of her NIL earnings to donate to causes close to her too. Over the Summer, Johnson donated $10,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia – a place where she spent significant time when she was growing up. She also made a $1,000 donation to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund following LSU’s Play4Kay game. It was her second consecutive year making a donation to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Johnson is always thinking about ways to brighten the days of the less fortunate. When LSU has leftover food from team meals, Johnson sometimes will bring the leftovers to homeless people in Baton Rouge to ensure they have some food to eat.

On the floor Johnson, who is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, has continued to play at a high level with great improvement from last season to this year. She is scoring 13.4 points per game and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game. Defensively, Johnson has 57 steals and 25 blocks and is often tasked with guarding the opposition’s top perimeter defender. Until this Sunday at Tennessee, Johnson had scored in double-figures in 17 consecutive games.