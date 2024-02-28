Allred and Bracken Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Atlanta, GA.—Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 2 pair, went 3-0 over the weekend at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Wednesday.

LSU competed in Texas over the weekend, where the pair helped the Sandy Tigs go 3-1, defeating No. 13 Washington.

Allred, a senior, and Bracken, a junior, are not new faces for the Tigers. In Allred’s sophomore campaign, she went 30-6 on Court 3 with partner Holly Carlton. In the 2023 season, Allred went 19-10 on Court 3 with partner Hannah Brister, with Top 20 wins against FSU, LMU, Stanford, Washington, Georgia State and South Carolina.

Bracken is no stranger to success in her time as a Sandy Tig. In her freshman season, she earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman Team and earned AVCA Top Flight honors with partner Kylie Deberg on Court 2. In the 2023 season, Bracken went 28-10 overall with partner Grace Seits on Court 2 and had Top 20 wins against TCU, FSU, FAU, Hawaii, Georgia State and Washington. Bracken also earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team with Seits on Court 2 in 2023.

On Friday, Allred and Bracken started out the day with a three-set battle, helping the Tigers to victory over No. 13 Washington’s Zoey Henson and Lauren Wilcock; 18-21, 24-22 and 15-12. The next day, the pair helped the Sandy Tigs to another victory, defeating Central Arkansas’ Anna Collums and Payton Sproule; 21-25 and 21-11. Later that day, Allred and Bracken defeated No. 6 TCU’s Anete Namike and Alex Parkhurst; 21-17 and 21-19.

LSU is back at home this weekend for the Tiger Beach Challenge on Saturday and Sunday, March 2–3. The Sandy Tigs will face TAMUCC, HCU, Nebraska, UNA and Tulane.