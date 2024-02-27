Morrow and Reese On USBWA National Player of the Year Watchlist

INDIANAPOLIS – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese are two of 40 players on the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year Watchlist announced Tuesday afternoon.

Morrow and Reese are one of the nation’s top posts duos in the country, both of them averaging a double-double. Reese leads the SEC with 18 double doubles this season and Morrow is right behind her with 16. LSU and Stanford are the only two school with multiple players averaging a double-double. Morrow and Reese have recorded double-doubles in the same game nine times this season.

Both Morrow and Reese have over 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds as they are two of five active NCAA DI players with those numbers. Morrow is the only non-senior on the list.

They are both on the watchlists for Naismith Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Reese, in her second season at LSU, is leading the SEC with 19.1 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game. She led the league in both categories last season and could join Wendy Scholtens (Vanderbilit, 1989 and 1990) as the only player to do so in back-to-back seasons. She has 13 20-point games and nine games with 15+ rebounds. Last Thursday against Arkansas she had 25 points and 20 rebounds, her seventh 20/20 game of her career and sixth 25/20 game.

Morrow has made a significant impact in her first season at LSU, averaging 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She has showed off her exceptional skills scoring the ball at all three levels and rebounding relentlessly. She has 32 career games (including four this season) with at least 15 and 15, the third most in DI over the past 25 seasons. Morrow has recorded at least five steals in six games this season.