LSU Schedule at Astros Foundation College Classic – Minute Maid Park

  • Friday, March 1 @ 7 p.m. CT vs. Texas
  • Saturday, March 2 @ 7 p.m. CT vs. UL Lafayette
  • Sunday, March 3 @ 3 p.m. CT vs. Texas State

Watch Online for Free

  • All games of the Astros Foundation College Classic will be streamed live without a paywall on Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Space City Home Network

  • All games will be televised by Space City Home Network and available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
  • Most of the games will be on the Space City Home Network primary channel, with Saturday’s LSU-UL Lafayette game and Texas-Texas State game aired live on the Space City Home Network alternate channel.
  • Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.

MLB Network

  • MLB Network will air the LSU-Texas game on tape delay on Friday night, beginning at 11 p.m. CT.
  • The LSU-UL Lafayette game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT will air live on MLB Network (the MLB Network telecast will be blacked out in the Astros viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico).