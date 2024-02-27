LSU Schedule at Astros Foundation College Classic – Minute Maid Park
- Friday, March 1 @ 7 p.m. CT vs. Texas
- Saturday, March 2 @ 7 p.m. CT vs. UL Lafayette
- Sunday, March 3 @ 3 p.m. CT vs. Texas State
Watch Online for Free
- All games of the Astros Foundation College Classic will be streamed live without a paywall on Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Space City Home Network
- All games will be televised by Space City Home Network and available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
- Most of the games will be on the Space City Home Network primary channel, with Saturday’s LSU-UL Lafayette game and Texas-Texas State game aired live on the Space City Home Network alternate channel.
- Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.
MLB Network
- MLB Network will air the LSU-Texas game on tape delay on Friday night, beginning at 11 p.m. CT.
- The LSU-UL Lafayette game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT will air live on MLB Network (the MLB Network telecast will be blacked out in the Astros viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico).