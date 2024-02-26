Tigers Rise Four Spots To No. 9 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU rose four spots to No. 9 in Monday’s latest AP Poll following three big wins over the past seven days with the regular season winding down.

Since the AP Poll came out last Monday, LSU won three games in seven days at Texas A&M, against Auburn and at Tennessee. The Tigers have won six straight games and will wrap up their regular season this week at Georgia and at Kentucky.

The Tigers have continued to win and jumped up in this week’s poll after 14 ranked teams lost last week, including seven teams who were ranked ahead of LSU. The Tigers defense continues to be a bright spot as the Tigers have reached their defensive goals throughout every game of the six-game win streak.

In the three games over the past week, LSU showed its versatility with three separate leading scorers. At Texas A&M, Aneesah Morrow led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, her 16 double-double of the seasons. Angel Reese, the Naismith Player of the Week, recorded her seventh career 20/20 game and sixth 25/20 game against Auburn with 25 points and 20 rebounds. She recorded seventh straight double-double at Tennessee and went over 2,000 career points. On Sunday at Tennessee, it was Hailey Van Lith who stepped up in the clutch with 26 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to go with 7 rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.